Community Viewpoint: Texas and the wages of sin

If a picture is worth a thousand words, an insightful editorial cartoon can be worth 10,000. One of my all-time favorites was created by Pulitzer-Prize winning cartoonist Berkeley Breathed for his comic strip “Bloom County.” It depicts police rousting an unsuspecting man out of bed in the middle of the night while his knowing young son, Boy Binkley, looks on. Boy Binkley, we learn, has reported his father for using drugs. As he handcuffs Binkley Senior, a detective remarks, “Mister, your son must love you very much to have you put in jail for ten years.” In the final panel, Boy Binkley is called upon to identify the drugs involved: “Tobacco, caffeine, Schlitz, you name it,” he reports.

Readers of a certain age may recall the inspiration for the cartoon. It appeared in 1986 shortly after a 13-year-old girl won President Reagan’s praise for informing on her drug-using parents. The girl, who soon found herself in foster care, must have had second thoughts about enlisting in Nancy Reagan’s War on Drugs.