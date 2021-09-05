Community Viewpoint: Trump, Biden and a separate peace

Like most Americans, I have been disheartened by the events of the past two weeks. As a Vietnam veteran, I know what it is to be charged with building a nation and fighting a war on behalf of people who just aren’t interested. My heart goes out to the Afghanistan veterans who were given another mission impossible. It was all for nothing, and once again we’ve left behind a lot of people who put their faith and trust in us.

Not the least among those are the Afghan women and girls who are likely to lose the rights and liberties they gained under the American occupation. But to quote the noted Vietnam veteran, author, and poet W.D. Ehrhart, “Why should Americans fight and die to defend the women and girls of Afghanistan when their own fathers and husbands and brothers will not?”

Initially, I had to wonder why Biden wasn’t sending out troops to find the people who had supported us and to escort them past the Taliban roadblocks? But the Afghans we would rescue are widely scattered throughout a large county, and I doubt we even know where all of them are. As for respecting the August 31 deadline, Biden was faced with a Hobson’s choice — to try to keep the cooperation of the Taliban or to risk fighting our way out against them.