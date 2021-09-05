Community Viewpoint: Trump, Biden and a separate peace

Like most Americans, I have been disheartened by the events of the past two weeks. As a Vietnam veteran, I know what it is to be charged with building a nation and fighting a war on behalf of people who just aren’t interested. My heart goes out to the Afghanistan veterans who were given another mission impossible. It was all for nothing, and once again we’ve left behind a lot of people who put their faith and trust in us.
Not the least among those are the Afghan women and girls who are likely to lose the rights and liberties they gained under the American occupation. But to quote the noted Vietnam veteran, author, and poet W.D. Ehrhart, “Why should Americans fight and die to defend the women and girls of Afghanistan when their own fathers and husbands and brothers will not?”
Initially, I had to wonder why Biden wasn’t sending out troops to find the people who had supported us and to escort them past the Taliban roadblocks? But the Afghans we would rescue are widely scattered throughout a large county, and I doubt we even know where all of them are. As for respecting the August 31 deadline, Biden was faced with a Hobson’s choice — to try to keep the cooperation of the Taliban or to risk fighting our way out against them.
Yes, “mistakes were made.” The State Department made a mistake in slow-walking Afghan visa requests. Biden made a mistake in not evacuating the Afghans at risk and the American citizens in country before withdrawing troops. But the fragile Afghan government asked him not to for fear it would have resulted in a loss of confidence in their resilience.
But the one who really undercut the Afghan government was Donald Trump. He made a separate peace with the Taliban. He left the Afghans out of the agreement, securing an empty Talban promise to keep terrorists intent on attacking America out of Afghanistan — as if they could.
We could have gotten out of Vietnam much sooner by making a separate peace with the North Vietnamese and VC, thereby undercutting the government of South Vietnam. What Trump did with his peace agreement was tantamount to that.
On Oct. 23, 1983, a suicide bomber killed 220 Marines, 18 sailors, and three soldiers as they slept in their barracks in Beirut. The president who sent them there, Ronald Reagan, initially vowed to retaliate but didn’t. In the end, he withdrew our forces from Lebanon. I don’t recall Democrats or Republicans demanding Reagan’s resignation or threatening to impeach him.
Did Biden act on bad advice or ignore good advice? The full story will come out in the weeks ahead. In the meanwhile, it seems to me Biden was dealt a lousy hand and that he played it about as well as he could.
This much we can all agree on: America’s longest war is finally over. Maybe now we can “give peace a chance” and use our peace dividend to rebuild America.
A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.
Remember when we expected our political leaders to behave like mature, responsible adults? I do.