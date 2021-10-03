Community Viewpoint: What the Danes could teach us

It is bad enough for unlettered people to foment distrust of vaccines that have been proven safe and effective. The COVID vaccines are not part of a Bill Gates plot to implant a microchip in people, nor will they “alter DNA at the minute molecular level.” The person who posted that last bit of fear-mongering on the internet professed to be a nurse. It is especially troubling for medical professionals to be spreading such disinformation. And now we have thousands of health care workers in New York demanding their “medical freedom” not to get vaccinated. They are willing to lose their jobs rather than comply with their governor’s mandate. Not only are they leaving themselves and their families vulnerable to the virus they’re supposed to be helping to defeat, as professionals themselves, they’re lending credence to the disinformation about the vaccines. Shame on them!