Community Viewpoint: What the Danes could teach us

Move over, Shakespeare. There is nothing rotten in Denmark these days. My wife and I have good friends there, and they tell us life in Denmark has pretty much returned to normal. All their COVID restrictions and rules have been lifted. That is because 86 percent of Danes are now fully vaccinated. Like us, Denmark does have its vaccine holdouts, but they are mostly found among their insular immigrant population. And unlike us, their hospitals are not being overwhelmed with a resurgence in COVID cases.
Credit the communal spirit and sense of civic responsibility of the Danish people for this development. Even more to the point, Danes overall are well educated, and 90 percent of them trust their medical authorities and their government. For better or worse, only 20 percent of Americans trust our government. And definitely for worse, only 55 percent of us are now fully vaccinated. If Biden’s vaccine mandates hold, we might get up to 80 percent by the end of the year. But with so many Americans still standing on their right to remain anti-science and antisocial, I wouldn’t hold my breath. In the meanwhile, upwards of 2,000 Americans are dying from COVID each day. Credit the American spirit of rugged individualism for that grim statistic.
I do understand that Americans by nature are suspicious of authorities and intellectuals. To a certain extent, that is a good thing. But I recently heard a right-wing radio show host warning his audience that medical and scientific experts use their credentials as “cudgels” to stifle dissent and compel submission. The fact is that half-baked, “just sayin’,” suspicions and opinions are outweighed by education, experience, and expertise. Maybe a good dose of humility would open the minds of our anti-vaxxers.
It is bad enough for unlettered people to foment distrust of vaccines that have been proven safe and effective. The COVID vaccines are not part of a Bill Gates plot to implant a microchip in people, nor will they “alter DNA at the minute molecular level.” The person who posted that last bit of fear-mongering on the internet professed to be a nurse. It is especially troubling for medical professionals to be spreading such disinformation. And now we have thousands of health care workers in New York demanding their “medical freedom” not to get vaccinated. They are willing to lose their jobs rather than comply with their governor’s mandate. Not only are they leaving themselves and their families vulnerable to the virus they’re supposed to be helping to defeat, as professionals themselves, they’re lending credence to the disinformation about the vaccines. Shame on them!
Kudos to New York Governor Kathy Hochul and President Joe Biden for having the moral courage to impose vaccine mandates. If life in these currently disunited states is ever to return to normal, we have to pressure the holdouts to get vaccinated. I am reminded of when President Reagan in 1981 fired the intransigent air traffic controllers. I felt some sympathy for them. For New York’s willfully ignorant health care workers, not so much.
A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.