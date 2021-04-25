Community Viewpoint: Why applying to the Inc. 5000 list could be a lucrative opportunity for business in the Lynchburg region

Alerting all businesses in the Lynchburg region!

If a privately owned business or organization achieved greater profits in 2020 than in 2017, then they should strongly consider applying to Inc Magazine’s yearly list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America, also abbreviated Inc. 5000 for short. The Inc. 5000 list, the gold standard for privately owned businesses who are looking to accelerate their growth exponentially, could be an important recognition opportunity for businesses in smaller metros like the Lynchburg region. Plus, the benefits received by businesses on the list can also apply to the region they are in.

Applications to the Inc. 5000 list are evaluated in part by gross business revenue over the past three years, and those with the largest percentage between year one and year three are ranked according to those metrics. The competitiveness of the list increases each year, as well as the prestige of being recognized, which is a great motivating factor for businesses in the Lynchburg region to apply!

Businesses who take the plunge and highlight their rapid business growth may stand a greater chance at getting recognized, leading to the potential for even further growth and expansion.