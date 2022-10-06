Letter to the editor: A Christian nation?

This is an open letter to all those who think that our country would be better off if it were declared a Christian nation and embraced Christian values.

In 312 A.D., the Roman emperor Constantine face a formidable foe in the Battle of Milvian Bridge. The night before he had a dream where he saw a cross and a voice telling him to “conquer by this.” The next day, he had his soldiers paint the cross on their shields and he won the battle decisively. He converted to Christianity, and Pope Sylvester I baptized him along with many of his top lieutenants.

The question then arose as to who is more powerful? The emperor who rules the country, or the pope who blesses the emperor with baptism and will soon start crowning the emperors? The emperor claimed he was, for he ruled the empire. The pope said he was because he baptized and crowned the emperor, and if he refused to, the emperor would have no power.

For the next thousand years, popes and emperors would duke it out, often on the battlefield, killing thousands as to who was the most powerful. Sometimes the pope had more power, and sometimes it was the emperor. The union of the Church and State caused tremendous unrest in the land, and people suffered for it. If we make this country a Christian nation, then all the religious forces will be vying for control, and they will not all agree, and they will fight each other. The president will have to do the bidding of whatever religious faction is in control. It will lead to religious wars, and believe me, there is no more hate in the world than when people fight over religion. So, be careful what you wish for.

WALTER SMITH

Lynchburg