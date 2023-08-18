My daughter, her husband and their two children recently lost their home and its contents in an early morning fire here in the city.

Fortunately, the family was out of town at the time and thus no one was hurt in the blaze. For that, of course, we, their parents and grandparents, are grateful beyond words. There has been an outpouring of care, concern and generosity for this young family and we are all deeply touched by the goodness of so many people and organizations.

In this letter, we want to salute and thank the members of the Lynchburg Fire Department who made such an amazing and valiant effort to save as much of the Ferrell's home as they could. It was a huge fire, which naturally required extraordinary effort to extinguish.

We parents and grandparents stood and watched the men and women who fought the fire make a thoroughly professional attempt to control a very difficult situation. It was perfectly clear to all of us those involved in the department operations were giving far more than 100% of themselves to do the best they could.

All of us in the family are deeply appreciative not just of the quality of the firefighters' efforts but also of their kind, sensitive and thoughtful remarks to family members at the scene. This we felt from the command staff and all the firefighting and EMS personnel.

To each and every member of the Lynchburg Fire Department who were at the scene of the fire, the Ferrell and Garmey families offer a vigorous and deeply felt "thank you" for all you did for us. We citizens of Lynchburg should feel great comfort, security and pride in knowing that such outstanding public servants, past and present, work so hard for our collective well-being.

PHILIP GARMEY

Lynchburg