It has been a sad spectacle, something that never should have been necessary. I mean watching people who had spent their lives representing their constituents, Americans all, get arrested for betraying those people and the laws that govern this marvelous country.

Had Mitch McConnell put country before party, Trump would have been impeached and removed from office well before he could have attempted the coup so many got wrapped up in. But Mitch failed twice in his dealings with Trump. And I just wonder why. The only answer I can discern is that he was afraid of those who would destroy the rule of law to satisfy the whims of a dictator. Now we see the likes of Mark Meadows and Jeffery Clark being arrested and one can only wonder that they are thinking about not only the bleakness of their perspective futures but the damaged or destroyed legacies they spent a lifetime building. Will they continue to try to protect the dictator wannabe, or will they truthfully face up to their errors?

The Republicans on the debate stage told me all I wanted to know when they affirmed they’d continue to support Trump even if he was convicted. That said they are not a party respecting and upholding the laws of the nation; they are a cult enamored of a sociopathic narcissist unfit to be anywhere near the levers of political power. It was nice to see Asa Hutchinson withhold his support for Trump, but he appeared to be the only one. Furthermore, all the Republican lies about our country being in decline when virtually all economic data show a dynamic nation leading the planet out of the pandemic just further exemplified that the debaters had little grasp on reality.

We can do better. Re-elect Joe Biden.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone