Anyone who believes the documents case against our former president is a "witch hunt," I would like them to be informed that Air Force Lt. Colonel Robert Birchum is spending three years in jail, for having been found guilty of the same crime; Jeremy Brown, a Special Forces agent is spending seven and a half years, having been found guilty of a similar crime; and Nghia Hong Pho was found guilty of storing NASA documents in his home when he knew he was not allowed to take these documents, and is serving five and a half years for his crimes. Kendra Kingsbury, a former FBI analyst, who pled guilty to bringing hundreds of classified documents home, was sentenced to nearly four years for her crime.
Why shouldn't these rules be applied to anyone else guilty of this crime, whether that be the past president or the current on? Either everyone counts or no one counts, under the law.
NANCY CHARM
People are also reading…
Amherst