Anyone who believes the documents case against our former president is a "witch hunt," I would like them to be informed that Air Force Lt. Colonel Robert Birchum is spending three years in jail, for having been found guilty of the same crime; Jeremy Brown, a Special Forces agent is spending seven and a half years, having been found guilty of a similar crime; and Nghia Hong Pho was found guilty of storing NASA documents in his home when he knew he was not allowed to take these documents, and is serving five and a half years for his crimes. Kendra Kingsbury, a former FBI analyst, who pled guilty to bringing hundreds of classified documents home, was sentenced to nearly four years for her crime.