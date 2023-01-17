Letter to the editor: About the law

When it comes to "protecting classified information," people who call for enforcing the law to the maximum extent possible should be careful what they ask for. The law (18 USC 2071) as I read it specifically states that "Whoever, having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper, or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys..." documents they are entrusted with is subject to a fine and up to 3 years in prison.

The reason Hillary Clinton did not get charged is that her server did not actually have any documents marked classified and when asked she returned those emails related to her job. Many were later classified after the fact, which never surprises me considering how government works. Good luck proving intent. President Biden's current classified documents problem is similar. If he was unaware classified documents were in his many boxes until someone actually went through them, and being made aware immediately returned the documents? Then he as well probably will not face criminal charges.

However, the same cannot be said of President Trump. It is pretty clear he knew what he was doing. His disrespect for preserving government records while in office is well documented. It is also reported that he regarded these as his documents and he willingly interfered with the return of those documents that were discovered. If anything, the President Biden debacle begs the question why all of Donald Trump's properties are not being thoroughly searched two years later? Those who claim Clinton and Biden have been careless with national secrets face an order of magnitude worse problem with President Trump. So yes, let's do enforce the law to the maximum extent for all three of them! One will go to jail.

KENNETH NAUGLE

Forest