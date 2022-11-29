Letter to the editor: Advantages of buying American

Given the sheer numbers of Chinese products that are prominently available, we need to keep in mind that buying American has distinct advantages.

For one thing, the quality of American goods is often better.

For another, it is nice to realize that when we buy U.S. products we are not supporting a government that tries to intimidate its neighbors and oppresses its own workers as well as certain religious minorities among its own citizens.

Also, buying American helps support our own economy and our fellow citizens.

Granted, sometimes the U. S. products cost more and require some checking on the country of origin, but if the additional cost is feasible the aforementioned advantages are well worth the difference.

So buy American and enjoy the benefits, both tangible and intangible.

GLEN SMITH

Bedford