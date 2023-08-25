America is declining in so many ways. Crime is rising. Police departments are being defunded. Bail reform is a revolving door for criminals. Flash mobs steal and never get caught or prosecuted. Victims of crimes are often treated as a criminal and are sometimes prosecuted for defending themselves.

Parents are not allowed to parent their children because the Government thinks they can do a better job. Children are being punished for using the incorrect pronoun. Governors are introducing legislation to allow sex change operations for minors without parental consent. Girls are being subjected to biological males being in their dressing rooms and on their sports teams. Parents are being labeled domestic terrorists.

The current administration uses race and climate change for every reason and excuse for their regulations. The president has waged war on every household appliance and his electric vehicle program is a debacle. The main stream media does not fact the President so he continues to lie expecting every American to believe him. Mortgage rates are at an all time high of 7.04% since 2002. There is 1.2 trillion credit card debt, inflation is still high, gas and food prices are out of sight.

Church attendance is lowest in decades. The country's morals are demonistic. We have a "almost anything goes society" Pres Biden has caused the great divide by regulating almost every aspect of our lives and we are expected to abide by them without challenging them. If we continue on this downhill decline, the USA will not exist as we once knew and cherished it. We must stop this decline and return to the USA we are proud of and love.

MICHAEL ROACH

Forest