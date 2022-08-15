Letter to the editor: America revisited

America is currently in a state of turmoil: statues are being torn down, new pronouns are being invented, male and female genders are under attack, the definition of a woman is being questioned, education is turning into a social experiment, and men are allowed to compete in women's sports. What's going on?

If we can put emotion and political bias aside and look at some of these issues from a Christian, common sense approach, perhaps we can find some answers.

First, just because some of us don't like our history, we should not be trying to change it. We should look at our history, study and understand it, recognize our advancements, and accept our history simply for what it is — it's our national history. Tearing down statues, changing the names of sports teams and institutions, will not change our past. What it does is cloud our past and deny us the ability to see how much we have progressed.

Second, our attempt to change from male and female genders to many others is defying God's laws and natural laws, and therefore creating confusion in our human laws. God created man and woman so they can procreate. It is the natural form of mankind. Without outside help, two men or two women cannot procreate. A man can want to be a woman, but by nature he is always a man. Inventing new pronouns, letting men in women's bathrooms, letting men compete in women's sports, and indoctrinating our children with irrational concepts simply defies nature and is creating senseless, meaningless arguments.

Third, when a liberal states that God would support abortion, that is just blasphemy, and we need to directly confront this.

Only by following God's laws, then natural laws, can we create sensible human laws. It's time for America to revisit itself.

SAMUEL BARLOTTA

Forest