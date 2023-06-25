Amherst’s Confederate monument

My Great Grandfather V. McGinnis walked back home barefoot from the surrender at Appomattox. A Confederate survivor of the Crater Battle of Petersburg and others, just a young man in his teens when he joined. What was he fighting for?

Some say, just to protect the land and those he loved. Well maybe, but his parents invested all the money they had in the Confederacy. What did they stand to lose? Everything, and yes, they lost just about everything: land, money, and their human enslaved ‘property.’ All three of their children fought. One son died.

For what? To defend a state’s right for Virginia property owners to own, buy, and sell enslaved humans? This was no “noble cause” as the monument at the Amherst County Courthouse claims. The South’s cause was evil. Undeniably. This Amherst County Courthouse monument flies in the face of all who pledge to defend liberty and justice for all.

Truthfully, the only just reason for monuments that honor soldiers and the war dead is because they sacrificed their lives for good causes that serve America, in defense of liberty and to protect freedom for all people. For those, like my great grandfathers who fought for an unjust cause, there should be no public monument. We can memorialize them privately, on their gravestones, and through family stories handed down, but not by glorifying what they were fighting for.

The important question is, why is this huge, front and center stone with a bronze plaque, the ONLY war monument at the Amherst Court House? Is a monument that is a de facto white racial superiority statement the only cause our County really wants to honor? If so, shame upon us all.

ELLA MAGRUDER

Amherst

Finish what we startedDuring a recent City Council meeting, questions arose regarding the value of downtown improvement projects and their importance in the city’s capital improvements budget. It is disheartening that we find ourselves revisiting this discussion again, particularly when we have clear evidence of the positive impact the previous investments have already made. How proud are we in having new restaurants, great hotels for visitors, and a wonderful performing arts space in the heart of our city?

While some Council members question the investments in downtown, it’s important to separate frustrations you may find with the required repairs to the ancient downtown infrastructure that drives most of the cost and duration of the streetscape work. Don’t let this momentary frustration distract from the positive long-term outcomes.

Also, the beautification work at question is a significantly smaller portion of the budget but just as important.

Investment in downtown is more than just about the number of residents; the skyline is a symbol of our city. Downtown is our historical foundation and serves as a gateway for those visiting. A vibrant downtown is a clear indicator of a thriving or a diminished community. Ceasing our investment represents decline to anyone who lives here or visits us.

The completed improvements will project an image of a city on the rise. Business leaders continually express to me how projects like the Academy, the Bluffwalk and The Virginian enhance recruitment and retention. Stopping downtown investment impacts our ability to attract professionals and entrepreneurs. Refuting the notion that Downtown is solely “Boonsboro’s playground,” Academy data shows about 23% of ticket buyers from zip code 24503, defying that stereotype.

Completing downtown is a crucial investment, attracting talent and strengthening our economy.

Let’s finish what we started, building a vibrant and unique downtown reflecting our community’s upward trajectory.

GEOFFREY KERSHNER

Lynchburg