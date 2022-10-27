Letter to the editor: An inspiring message

If I were the King of Lynchburg, I would summon all of my people to the town square at noon and read aloud the end of Rachel Smith’s frontpage article about the ongoing health care worker shortage, in which she quotes Tracy Coleman, the director of Nursing at the Johnson Health Center.

Coleman says, “One’s thoughts ultimately become one’s destiny, so it is worthwhile to retrain the brain to see the cup half full instead of half empty,” and “I encourage my staff to see struggles as opportunities for change and growth,” and “we also appreciate grace, patience, and understanding as we work through the hard days.”

Everything Coleman says is spot on, reassuring, inspiring, Abe Lincoln and FDR-esque, but the words "it is worthwhile to retrain the brain" are what made me think to myself, 1. Who is this eloquent and insightful woman? and 2. All I would change or add to what she says is that it would be even more worthwhile to tell our children, from the moment of birth, that their thoughts will become their destinies, so that midlife retraining will never be necessary, so that all of our children will grow up seeing the cup of life half full, if not fuller, 24/7, and will spend their lives being graceful, patient, and understanding reflexively — automatically — by nature.

One of life’s great myths is that we grown-ups can unlearn our bad habits and train ourselves to be good — good parents, good employees, good citizens, good neighbors— with the help of literature, coaches, tropical mindfulness getaways, and God.

Life’s most obvious yet ignored truth is that we learn best when we’re children, if not infants.

If I were the King of Lynchburg, I would have Tracy Coleman over for lunch and ask her to tell me anything and everything she can remember about her youth.

Afterwards, I’d have a good cry, return to being King, and wish I was young again — and as regal and at peace as Ms. Coleman.

DOUGLAS THOM III

Lynchburg