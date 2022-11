Once again [5th District U.S. Rep.] Bob Good enjoyed a week of "nay" votes on a seemingly benign legislative agenda. I'm not sure there is anything partisan about the legislation that was advanced last week. His vote on the Lymphedema Treatment Act, where he was one of 13 nays, was truly remarkable. Did he have the best interests of his constituents in mind when he cast this vote? Is this level of obstruction what we want from our elected representative?