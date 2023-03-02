As an 89-year-old educator serving as teacher, counselor and principal from 1958-1999 in Lynchburg, Amherst County, Charlottesville and Silver Spring, Maryland, I wholeheartedly favor appointment over election!

The teacher learns from the students what are their needs and the principal from his teachers just as city council members learn from the citizenry how best to serve them. It is a fact that when politics enters, the primary focus of the elected official is to stay in office; whereas, appointed members of a school board focus on the needs of schools.

An elected school board will insure that certain interest groups will have more attention and power than other groups. When this happens, indoctrination occurs; not education.

Indoctrination produces people ripe for tyranny; whereas, education produces people who can think for themselves and are well suited to a democratic form of government.

Elected and appointed people are of different stripes. Many school board members have happily accepted an appointment but would not be interested in the politics of an election.

GUY ALEX DIROM

Lynchburg