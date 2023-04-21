Could you imagine a law enforcement officer or a firefighter or an EMT coming onto your property without proper identification? They can't. But the unlawful militia in Bedford County can. And whether or not they show up with their AR-15 slung over their shoulder is entirely up to them.

This is the situation that now faces those of us who live in Bedford County. Members of our unlawful militia now work in concert with sheriff's deputies, doing everything from cleanup following a tornado to the search for a lost child. Whether or not they bring their weapons is entirely up to them. They are anonymous. No name tag whatsoever.

And they claim Constitutional privilege, forgetting the same Constitution very clearly mandates that they can only be called out by the Governor or the President. They don't like that part — so they ignore it.

With innocent Americans of all ages being cut to ribbons, it's past time for the gun-nuts to realize that human beings are more important than guns.

And while I'm at it — don't even start with the Good Guy with a Gun nonsense. There was a Good Guy on sight at that Louisville bank recently. He is a brave 24-year-old who got shot in the head and fights for his life even today, following extensive brain surgery.

More guns — specifically weapons of war that are designed to eviscerate human flesh — don't make us more safe. They make more of us dead and wounded. And especially in the hands of militia extremists who preach against the "tyranny" of government.

DONNA STCLAIR

Forest