Letter to the editor: Article lacks credibility

The article, “Mental health center delayed” [about Carilion Clinic pausing the planned construction of a new behavioral health center in Roanoke; Aug. 22], left me confused.

Can it be possible that desperately needed mental health facilities will be replaced by a parking garage when only a year ago, behavior health was “a top Carilion priority,” according to the article, and a Roanoke assessment named mental health “the top issue” for community health?

What really led to this decision to prioritize parking lots over mental health patients? The article’s explanations lack credibility.

We are told telehealth will replace some inpatient care. Putting aside obvious concerns (i.e. lack of broadband, inevitable technical issues), serious mental illnesses are life-threatening and cannot be treated remotely any more than heart disease can (heart care was not cut).

The article says pandemic-related changes (i.e. need for negative air pressure rooms) are factors. Then why are other parts of the expansion not affected? This surely is not limited to mental health.

Flippant explanations reveal lack of insight into why mental health patients might require hospitalization. Do those cited know how many die due to a lack of beds? Our Virginia state senator lost a son to this very issue. His was not an isolated case. Lack of appropriate mental health care is a well documented national disgrace.

Local officials say this is “something we can leave up to Carilion” and that “hopefully new facilities will be moving forward soon.” Is this their best assessment? Does the CEO truly believe this setback is not a postponement, but rather an “evolution” with a “silver lining?”

As someone whose family has been tragically impacted by a lack of adequate mental health care, I can tell you this type of hopeful rhetoric, which we’ve heard for decades, will not save lives. It’s time to invest real money in real solutions. Parking lots are not the answer.

ELIZABETH RIEBEN

Lynchburg