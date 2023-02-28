I went shopping Wednesday [Feb. 22] and didn’t see ashes on anyone’s foreheads.

This surprised me. I grew up in a Catholic parish in Chicago, and Ash Wednesday was always a big deal. You couldn’t go anywhere without seeing ashes on foreheads.

It signaled the start of Lent, and Lent was major in the 1950s when I was growing up. As kids we had to do what the adults did. We were supposed to fast from eating meat on Ash Wednesday, every Friday during Lent, and Holy Saturday morning.

If that wasn’t hard enough, I was expected to give up stuff I loved for Lent. It was like my parents wanted to take all of the fun out of my life. I loved reading comics and watching TV comedies like Gilligan’s Island. All of that disappeared during Lent. But that’s not all! I loved going to Saturday matinees at the local movie theater. The theater would show one comedy, one horror movie, and twenty cartoons. During Lent, no matter how much I pleaded with my parents, cried, and banged my head on the floor, I was not allowed to go to the movies.

Why were my parents so strict during Lent?

It took me years to figure this out, but at 74, I know why they were so demanding. They made me give up what I loved because my parents gave up what they loved most. My mom loved to go dancing on weekends. During Lent, there was no dancing for her. While my mom loved dancing, my dad loved drinking. He loved his vodka and pints of beer. During the 40 days of Lent, he was totally sober.

If mom couldn’t dance and dad couldn’t drink, you could bet I couldn’t watch Gilligan being dumb on his island.

JOHN GUZLOWSKI

Lynchburg