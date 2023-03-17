First, only 52% of residents in Lynchburg own a home, so there’s about 38,000 people that won’t benefit from a reduction in the tax rate at all. Second, according to the Census, the average value of a home in Lynchburg is around $175,300 and at the current tax rate of $1.11, that equates to approximately $1,946 in real estate taxes. Dropping the tax rate to $0.99 as suggested by some members of council would save the average homeowner $200 over the course of a year. Maybe that sounds like a lot, but the average homeowner pays that in their mortgage payment over 12 months, reducing your monthly payment by a whopping $17!

It’s not much of a benefit to the average homeowner in Lynchburg to drop the tax rate to $0.99 and it’s definitely not a benefit to the 48% of Lynchburgians that are not homeowners at all. So it’s really a benefit for the wealthiest in our community, and at what cost to the rest of us? Reduction in city services? Layoff of city employees? I personally like knowing that when I call 911 there will be someone there to answer my call and someone will show up to my emergency. I like having clean drinking water and folks that come get my trash once a week. I’m not willing to sacrifice the level of service that everyone receives in the city so that the wealthiest members of our community can save a few more bucks. I think a better mission of council is to figure out how to make our city more affordable for everyone, and not just their friends.