Letter to the editor: Atlantic City

Listening to all the celebratory hype and excitement over Danville's new proposed casino makes me wonder... Has everyone forgotten Atlantic City, New Jersey?
WILLIAM MILLER
Forest
WILLIAM MILLER
Forest
