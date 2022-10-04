Letter to the editor: Bargaining for bus drivers

During the 2020 General Assembly session, community allies and union activists fought hard and passed legislation to overturn the Virginia law prohibiting public sector workers from negotiating for fair wages, a nondiscriminatory environment, and safer working conditions. Since the passing of the legislation, bargaining units across Virginia have worked with local leaders in their municipalities and have successfully gained collective bargaining rights.

Lynchburg bus drivers should have the right to join a union and the right to bargain collectively so that they have a voice at work. The right to bargain collectively for a contract is a better bargain for our public service workers; it’s also a better bargain for our communities.