Letter to the editor: Bedford is important

As many of you know, I grew up on corner of College and Peaks and can explain why this election cycle is being made deliberately confusing.

The forces arrayed against us Trump Republicans in the School Board District 7 part of the county are deceptive:

1. Some claim to be Republicans who are not, openly celebrating Biden’s victory: Sneaky.

2. Posting of signs on the highway right-of-way near our Republican signs, pretense of association: Sneaky.

3. False claims also afoot concerning the board: Sneaky.

The bottom line is, you need to support the Republican-endorsed candidate, Chris Daniels. Perhaps you consider friendship more important than our country — I do not.

I have personally placed hundreds of signs in this county. Where did the [Cherie] Whitehurst signs show up first? Democrat yards. You know this, I know this.

God is not the author of confusion — food for thought as you cast a vote for Chris Daniels, School Board District 7.

WENDELL K. JOHNSON

Bedford County