Letter to the editor: Biden? Not so bad

George Caylor's letters are often amusing for their slanted worldview. His recent criticism of President Biden ["Biden won't defend his record?", The News & Advance, July 28] was conservatively inaccurate in many ways.

The egregious closing claim that Biden's first 18 months were the worst of any modern president obviously depends what "modern" is, but the worst two years of any president in the past 100 years are clearly Hoover's 1929-30. "Unaffordable fuel prices" have fallen a lot recently and continue to do so as supply and demand become better aligned. Yes, recovery from Trump's COVID-19 recession caused a big supply chain crisis because businesses failed to plan for it and infant formula being short on store shelves is a great boogeyman. Bear in mind, inflation and supply issues notwithstanding, we have so far been in a growing economy for all of Biden's term.

While conservatives portray the Afghanistan withdrawal as a "debacle", we are out of that quagmire. We never should have stayed for 20 years. Republicans did not do better because they lacked the spine necessary to pull us out, and yes I also include Obama here.

Finally, no, our 401(k)s have not been destroyed. Mine took a two-year hit. For that matter, 2008-09 were far worse and the economy is not so negative as it was then.

Meanwhile, if you want to see the worst presidency of the last 150 years? Look no further than Donald Trump. CSPAN's quadrennial survey of historians in 2021 had Donald Trump as the fourth-worst president ever. I don't see much upside for a president so lacking in moral character. The worst? James Buchanan of the 1850s, whose namesake high school I attended more than 40 years ago.

KENNETH NAUGLE

Forest