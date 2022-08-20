Letter to the editor: Biden showed courage

I’m a Joe Biden supporter and I’m fine with his actions ending our presence in Afghanistan. Donald Trump signed the treaty but was too much of a coward to actually do the evacuation. He didn’t want to face the bad press and criticism he knew he would face because these kinds of evacuations are always chaotic disasters, always. In fact, the day of the war’s ending was a prime example of how the entire 20-year occupation went. They blew up some of our soldiers and even more of their own civilians and we retaliate by blowing up more of their civilians. It was time to leave and we didn’t leave tons of valuable equipment. Give the army some credit, why don’t you? President Biden had the courage to do what had to be done and accept the flak.