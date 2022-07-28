Letter to the editor: Biden won't defend his record?

Andy Schmookler wrote that Mr. Biden's unpopularity is because Mr. Biden won't defend his record ["Why Biden’s poll numbers are so low", The News & Advance, July 24].

Does Andy actually think that Americans don't care about unaffordable fuel prices, baby formula unavailability, rampant inflation, China's inheriting a huge lithium mine and our best military hardware in the Afghanistan, 401(k) destruction, open borders, and the coming food shortages?

Does Andy actually believe that Mr. Biden can defend the worst 18 months of any modern president? Can Mr. Biden defend the despair Americans are experiencing because of his edicts?

He'll need some miracle teleprompter writers before that can happen.

GEORGE CAYLOR

Lynchburg