Joe Biden is not just stepping on the Second Amendment, he is stomping on it, and he is using the ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] to do his dirty work. The ATF, under Biden's order, changed the use of pistol braces and now the owners of pistols with braces have choices, none of which are good. They are: remove the brace and make it impossible to put a brace back on; put a longer barrel on the pistol; destroy the pistol with documentation; turn the pistol in to the ATF; and lastly, do nothing and face a fine of $250,000 and 10 years in federal prison. Congress passed the law governing the pistol braces and the ATF does not have the authority to change the law. Only Congress can change the existing law. The ATF says they are doing this because pistols with braces were used in two recent shootings, and as the ATF declares can be concealed. I would like to see someone conceal a pistol with the brace which is about two feet long in their pants pocket or belt loop. That is absurd and laughable to say the least.