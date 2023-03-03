Joe Biden is not just stepping on the Second Amendment, he is stomping on it, and he is using the ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] to do his dirty work. The ATF, under Biden's order, changed the use of pistol braces and now the owners of pistols with braces have choices, none of which are good. They are: remove the brace and make it impossible to put a brace back on; put a longer barrel on the pistol; destroy the pistol with documentation; turn the pistol in to the ATF; and lastly, do nothing and face a fine of $250,000 and 10 years in federal prison. Congress passed the law governing the pistol braces and the ATF does not have the authority to change the law. Only Congress can change the existing law. The ATF says they are doing this because pistols with braces were used in two recent shootings, and as the ATF declares can be concealed. I would like to see someone conceal a pistol with the brace which is about two feet long in their pants pocket or belt loop. That is absurd and laughable to say the least.
Another order Biden has issued to the ATF concerns gun store owners. In the past when an owner made a clerical error on paperwork for selling a gun, the ATF would have a conference with the owner and advise them how to prevent the error from occurring again. Now under the new order the ATF must issue a willful violation to the gun store owner and revoke their federal firearms license, which puts them out of business. This is Biden's sneaky, underhanded way of gun regulation. The ATF has already issued about 100 willful violations and closed up that many stores. Biden believes if he closes stores and restricts the type of guns this will stop shootings. Well, he is wrong. He cannot bypass Congress by using the ATF to threaten lawful gun owners with prison time or out in left field fines. There are approximately 25 lawsuits addressing the above described Biden overreach. Hopefully the courts will see right through Biden's orders and find in favor of the plaintiffs and lawful gun owners.
MICHAEL ROACH
Forest