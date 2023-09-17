I know as I write this, I’m way way in the minority on this issue but here goes anyway.

In my opinion, the current discussions on closing Lynchburg elementary schools are misguided and short sighted. I think the goal should be smaller elementary classes with a minimum of one teacher and one assistant per classroom. If you look at local private school marketing materials, one of the most called out benefits is smaller classes.

Would my idea cost more money? Absolutely, no question it would. However, I see public education as an investment, not a necessary evil.

Unfortunately, five of our current city council members don’t feel the same way. They voted to cut the local contribution to LCS and force the closing of schools conversation going on now. It was by design. It was no accident. It could be devastating to the city's future.

LCS and the City at large are at a crossroads. We can seize the opportunity to restructure the elementary schools to promote student success with smaller class sizes and invest in more teachers and assistants to reduce crushing workloads and focus on student achievement “not just getting through it” going forward.

Or we can do the same old same old and jump on the downward spiral train so many other localities have chosen for their public education systems. Elementary education is the literal building block to academic and, in many cases, life success, yet we treat those students and teachers as second-class citizens.

If you can’t read, write or do math well, learning any subject is beyond challenging and frustrating. Investing in the basics in elementary grades raises the achievement level in middle and high school. It’s just common sense. Learning how to learn is a life skill that starts with the basics.

WALTER DANIELS

Lynchburg