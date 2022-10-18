 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Biodiversity is crucial

The World Wildlife Fund reports a 70% decline in all wildlife categories in the last 50 years from habitat loss due to human activity. The world's human population more than doubled in that same time period, leading to that loss.

Biodiversity is essential to overall environmental health, and animals lives are as valuable as ours. People who care will plan their families of two children or fewer, and consider adoption.

We can share the planet, if humans use their hearts and minds.

WENDY BRUBAKER

Monroe

