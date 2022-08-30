Letter to the editor: Blind to reality

It’s hard to know where to begin with 5th District Representative Bob Good’s whack-a-doodle comments as reported in Friday’s News & Advance ["Rep. Bob Good addresses GOP voters in Amherst County"].
I share Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg’s uncertainty about whether Good is intentionally or ignorantly blind to reality. I’m going to assume sincerity on our congressman’s part. That makes him a true believer rather than a cynical opportunist of the Mitch McConnell stripe. This doesn’t reassure me.
Good has somehow flown under the radar of the national press, but he is no less dangerous than the Greenes, Boeberts, and Gaetzes of the Bizarro World wing of the GOP. Folks facing water shortages, wildfires, and droughts followed by torrential downpours in the west, and “1000-year” floods on a regular basis in the South and East— I’m sure they would welcome his characterization of climate change as a “hoax” and a “lie.” I’ll tell you what is a hoax and a lie — one that Mr. Good is continuing to spread. That is that Donald Trump was cheated out of the presidency in 2020. He was not. He was soundly beaten by more than seven million popular votes and by 74 electoral votes.
Good tells us that “Fossil fuels are a wonderful thing. God put them in the ground for us to harvest and use them.” Some of us believe God put brains in our head and expects us to use them. I plan to use mine to evict Mr. Good and send him back to peddling predatory loans.
NEAL SUMERLIN
Lynchburg