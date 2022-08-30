Letter to the editor: Blind to reality

Good has somehow flown under the radar of the national press, but he is no less dangerous than the Greenes, Boeberts, and Gaetzes of the Bizarro World wing of the GOP. Folks facing water shortages, wildfires, and droughts followed by torrential downpours in the west, and “1000-year” floods on a regular basis in the South and East— I’m sure they would welcome his characterization of climate change as a “hoax” and a “lie.” I’ll tell you what is a hoax and a lie — one that Mr. Good is continuing to spread. That is that Donald Trump was cheated out of the presidency in 2020. He was not. He was soundly beaten by more than seven million popular votes and by 74 electoral votes.