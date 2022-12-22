Letter to the editor: Brotherhood of man

“America, America, God shed his Grace on thee / And crown thy good with brotherhood/ From sea to shining sea.”

Before he died in 1945, the Sleeping Prophet, Edgar Cayce, prophesied that the United States would slip from its cherished place as #1 Leader of the World and would be replaced by either Russia or China unless it held to the brotherhood of man ideal. Who was Edgar Cayce? A photographer from Alabama, a fundamentalist Christian who became amazingly and accurately clairvoyant when he “fell asleep”, a condition he inherited after a major illness at the age of 30. Throughout the rest of his life, he “read” for a large number of people who asked him questions far afield from his educational and spiritual background. Some time after World War II, he was asked various questions about our country and its future; hence, his statement about the possible rise of Russia or China to first place in the world.

Almost 80 years after Cayce made his prediction, we have seen our democracy, our liberty and freedom threatened more than at any time since the Big War. We have witnessed an attempted coup of our government, domestic violence all across the country, hate crimes perpetrated on various groups of people, an organized attempt by some to divide our national loyalties so that it appears Edgar Cayce’s prophecy has become quite relevant!

In today’s political climate, we cannot take anything for granted! To insure our country’s future existence for another 200 years, each of us must do all he can to heed Cayce’s and hold fast to the brotherhood of man ideal that has brought us here thus far.

ADGIE DIROM

Lynchburg