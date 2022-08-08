 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Buy American

The Communist Chinese are proving to be what long time China-watchers have feared. They pose a real threat to America. China gobbled up Hong Kong and is poised to take over Taiwan. They clearly have designs on the United States. They have purchased a lot of real estate and media outlets in the U.S., stolen our technology and bought some of our politicians.

We must stop doing business with the People's Republic and get out of China. We should boycott Chinese goods and manufacture what we need here. We've allowed ourselves to become too dependent on them — everything from coffee cups to clothing and computer chips to batteries.

Our enemies perceive us as weak and are emboldened to pursue their plans against our country. It's high time we show them what pushback looks like. They own too much of us already.

ROBERT SWANSON

Lynchburg

