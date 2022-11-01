Letter to the editor: Candidates for Lynchburg's growth

Lynchburg, like most cities, has had its share of challenges in the last few years. As a nearly 20-year resident here though, looking back I am pleased with the overall economic growth and trajectory of the city. We have a vibrant downtown, an increasingly diverse base of employers creating jobs, a thriving arts and culture scene, beautiful outdoor amenities, and (still) relatively affordable residential and commercial spaces. The magazine “Southern Living” recently ranked Lynchburg as one of the South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022. Other rankings have named Lynchburg as one of the best places in the U.S. for millennials to move to.

Let’s keep this positive momentum going by re-electing Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright and voting for Patrick Earl for Lynchburg City Council. These are thoughtful, moderate individuals who believe investing prudently in Lynchburg today is the answer to forming a stable foundation for its future growth. Tweedy, Wright, and Earl have the temperament, character, and experience to serve on City Council and find solutions to Lynchburg’s challenges and opportunities.

In contrast, doling out tax cuts is easy but not a panacea; engaging in hate speech and attempting to pass measures that bring the national culture wars to the local level are counterproductive and will set us infinitely backwards.

Tweedy, Wright, and Earl focus on what matters. Public education has taken a beating, especially after the pandemic, and needs much support; our public safety and emergency departments must be bolstered in ways that serve our community; infrastructure investments and economic development are the basis of our quality of life. Join me in supporting Tweedy, Wright, and Earl who will continue to invest in these sectors for smart balanced growth of Lynchburg, while keeping Lynchburg an attractive place for all people to want to live, work, and play.

NIRO RASANAYAGAM

Lynchburg