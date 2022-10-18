Letter to the editor: Change for 5th District

[Democratic candidate] Josh Throneburg would be a much better Congressman for the 5th District than [Republican U.S. Rep.] Bob “NO” Good.

Throneburg is for lowering prescription drug costs for all. Good voted against lowering drug costs for seniors and capping insulin at $35.

Throneburg is for expanding health care for veterans. Good voted no on a bill to do just that.

Throneburg is in favor of increasing federal aid for public schools. Good wants to abolish the federal Department of Education and opposes aid to public schools.

Throneburg is in favor of protecting women’s reproductive rights. Good is for mandatory pregnancy in all instances, including rape and incest. Good also opposes access to contraceptives.

Throneburg is for federal dollars to expand broadband, rebuild roads and bridges. Good opposed the infrastructure bill that will do those things. He has brought zero federal dollars to the 5th District.

In the past few weeks. Good has voted against a bill that would provide information to veterans enrolled in food assistance programs. The bill passed by 331-95 with plenty of Republican support.

Good opposed both Ukrainian aid packages. He voted against the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022. He voted against certifying the 2020 election and buys into the “big lie” the election was stolen in spite of no evidence that it was. He has voted against legislation to protect voting rights.

Good even voted against legislation to ease the baby formula shortage.

We need a much better Congressman than “NO” Good. Josh Throneburg is an ordained minister, a dad of two young girls and has been married for almost 20 years. He grew up in a farming family in a town of just 500 people. He’s running for Congress to serve the 5th District and fight for a better future for our children and for you.

HEYWOOD "WOODY" GREENBERG

Lovingston