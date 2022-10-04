Letter to the editor: Check your voting status

With less than 40 days to go until Election Day, we at the League of Women Voters of Lynchburg encourage all voters to check your voter registration status to be sure you will be able to vote on Nov. 8, 2022. If there is a problem, you will have time to correct it so your vote will count.
In Virginia, the Virginia Department of Elections provides a website where you can update or verify your current voter registration information: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration. You also can apply for absentee ballot by mail, view your polling place, as well as other related voting needs.
We hope you will remind and encourage friends and family to vote. Early voting started Friday, Sept. 23 at the Registrar’s Office in the Kemper Street Station. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each and every vote counts!
JENNIFER L. GAUTHIER
Co-President, League of Women Voters of Lynchburg