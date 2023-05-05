I know many feel the revulsion I do when they drive by the big blue sign on U.S. 29 north at Faulconerville that screams out "JOIN OUR FIGHT-SAVE THE SECOND AMENDMENT, Amherst County Republicans."

As a boy growing up in Amherst, I spent many happy hours hunting squirrels, rabbits and birds. I still own those guns (kept secure in a gun cabinet) and I don’t fear for one minute that those small caliber guns are going to be taken away from me. What I do fear are Republicans nationwide refusing to support common sense gun reform.

A leading cause of death for our children in America is due to guns. America leads all western nations in our homicide rate.

Some Republican congressmen have such a fetish for the AR15 that they wear a replica of one on their coat lapel when they come to work in the morning. The Tennessee congressman who represents Nashville even posed proudly with his wife and children each holding an AR15 for their Christmas card.

No less a figure than the deceased Chief Justice Warren Burger said the second amendment and its well-regulated militia clause has been grossly misinterpreted.

Amherst County Republicans, reword your sign to “Join our fight — save lives with common sense gun control.”

THURMAN B. DAVIS

Monroe