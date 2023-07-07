The James River Day School faculty and staff congratulate Peter H. York on the occasion of his retirement. Mr. York served the school tirelessly and faithfully for 15 years, leading the school through the pandemic with courage and kindness. Mr. York worked in Virginia independent schools for over 40 years, serving as a teacher, a coach, an advisor, an administrator, and a Head of School. He is a past-president of the Financial Officers Group of the Virginia Association of Independent Schools (VAIS). He was a member of the VAIS Accreditation Committee and served on a number of re-accreditation visiting teams. Mr. York was always a champion of the arts at James River Day School and served on the board of the Bornoff Foundation for the Advancement of String Education.

We appreciate Mr. York’s brilliant math teaching, sense of humor, idealism, and unflagging belief in all human beings' goodness. His love of the outdoors, visible in his running, cycling, and hiking, is honored by the Peter H. York Nature Trail, named for him this spring by grateful donors to the school. His humility and strong sense of doing what’s right will be sorely missed by his colleagues. No job was ever too small for him. He was always proud of his team. He made every decision at school based on what he believed to be best for the children. In his eyes, every person is truly equally valuable.

We greet him with all our best wishes for a happy and well-deserved retirement. May he remember the years we worked together with joy and satisfaction! We will take the lessons and wisdom learned during his tenure with us into the future as we begin this next new chapter.

JAMES RIVER DAY SCHOOL FACULTY & STAFF

Lynchburg