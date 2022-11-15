Letter to the editor: Congratulations on the sweep

I’d like to congratulate the Republican Party of Lynchburg for its sweep of the city council elections. The three new faces will give the GOP a 5-2 majority. The three winners and the two GOP members already on council all made very pointed criticisms of the current council members and policies passed by the current council. We have been promised big changes starting Day One of the new term because, as promised, these three are plug and play with no learning curve required. The citizens will be on the receiving end of big tax cuts, law enforcement and first responders will get historic budget increases and the schools will very quickly reach the top tier of excellence as measured by the state accreditation process. All this and the promise of an ongoing, time-consuming, divisive and pointless focus on the culture wars.