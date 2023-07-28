This letter is a call for Lynchburg citizens, one and all, to step back and reconsider the current big picture of our city’s local representation. Some representatives are taking a surprising and frightening stand.

Most days, we need to focus exclusively on the details of our everyday lives. We have jobs, families, friends, chores, health needs, and these important things fill up our time and our thoughts. Put these aside for a just a moment in order to more fully engage in the critical work of examining what our representatives are promoting.

On June 19, the Lynchburg Republican City Committee advertised and showed a film, "Will You Go to Hell for Me" by Vince Ellison. This film states that “Democrats are racists, murderers, and psychopaths.” Is this what the people of Lynchburg believe? The film states that Democrats are "like Hitler." Is this what the citizens of Lynchburg believe? This film states “slavery is and always has been a choice." Is this what Lynchburgers believe? This film calls Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. a “Marxist” and an “apostate." Is this how the people of Lynchburg think of Dr. King?

It is important to know what our elected and appointed officials stand for. Do you stand for these things too? If not, we should reject not only these claims, but also their dramatic rhetoric, which has been shown to incite hatred and violence.

JANE RUEHLE

Lynchburg