Communities throughout the nation will be celebrating the spirit and meaning of the country’s Constitution beginning Sept. 17. On this day in 1787, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, 39 delegates at the Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution of the United States of America.

Nearly 170 years later, in 1955, DAR spearheaded an effort to set aside one week annually when Americans could celebrate this iconic signing. After petitioning Congress to set aside the week of Sept. 17 to 23, on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Constitution Week into law. Local chapters of NSDAR celebrate with many events to honor this founding document.

Celebrations begin with Bells Across America, on Sept. 17, when bells across the country are rung simultaneously at 4 p.m. The week also features displays in schools, libraries, and other community locations; Proclamation signings, educational presentations in schools or in public, broadcast interviews and outdoor signage. For ways that you and your community can join the celebration, go to Constitution Week | Daughters of the American Revolution (dar.org).

JANICE POOLE

Forest