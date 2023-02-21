One thing they agreed on was a reduction in the concealed weapon permit fee. At the Jan. 24 meeting, city staff made it clear that reducing the fee would mean reducing Lynchburg Police Department funds. So in effect, the Republicans voted to partially defund the police department. As of the date of this letter (Feb. 16), apparently no action has been taken to replace the funds the police department will lose. What happened to the support for the police that the new Republican members campaigned on?

Another thing they agreed on was the "Second Amendment Sanctuary" resolution. That resolution was added to the Jan. 10 work session agenda after the deadline to sign up for public comments had already passed, and was adopted in the work session, which does not include public comments. What happened to Republican concerns during the campaign about listening to the public, such as: "Are we really listening to our community and their needs?" (Stephanie Reed, The News and Advance, Sept. 3) and "I want to be [on council] to look the people in the eyes and say, ‘Talk to me, I’m here for you,’” (Larry Taylor, The News & Advance, Oct. 15)