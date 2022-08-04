Letter to the editor: Council must take stand

Lynchburg City Council's reasons for refusing to vote on a resolution condemning the vandalism against the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center is comparing apples (violence against man) to oranges (violence against society).

Political violence has been and is being used as a tool to intimidate and bully the citizenry. Unchecked political violence can lead to mobs taking over streets and communities. Therefore, political violence needs to be nipped in the bud!

City council's list of past city leadership shortcomings and failures to denounce past wrongs is an excuse for not doing anything now. The failures and shortcomings of the past should encourage our current leadership to stand up in unity and make a statement against political violence in our city.

JANICE QUATTLEBAUM

Lynchburg