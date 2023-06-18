Communities suffer and dissolve without order. Order means following the rules. Rules are developed for the common good, not necessarily the individual. If the rules are ignored, people get hurt, robbed, or killed.

Our police and firefighters are our protectors, and deserve our love, support, and respect. Thank God there are men and women who have the courage to face the danger each day.

Imagine if they weren't here the next time you need to dial 911 — nobody answers the phone. Guess who makes the rules then — the ones who do not respect them now.

If you appreciate an orderly community, then join me in honoring our police and fire departments. Our protectors are in need, because they see the worst of our community, and thus deserve the best.

SARAH FAIDLEY

Lynchburg