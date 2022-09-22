Letter to the editor: Courtesy is still alive

I often walk my dog around the Fifth Street corridor area. Please allow me to share a common occurrence during these walks, particularly around the Federal Street roundabout area. As we wait on the sidewalk for the traffic to pass, many drivers have chosen to stop and allow us to cross. They are not “required” to do this but choose to out of kindness and courtesy. I always wave and mouth a “thank you” and with this letter want to let the masses know of these unnamed drivers' warm hearts and kind actions.