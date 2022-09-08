Letter to the editor: Definitely not Good

Lynchburg will be part of the 5th Congressional District, now represented by Bob Good. I would encourage anyone who is considering voting for him to take a close look at his voting record: https://justfacts.votesmart.org/candidate/key-votes/190745/bob-good

From May to August he voted “no” 22 times, "yes" twice. He seems to think that his job is to just say “no” to any legislation. Here is a selection of bills he voted against since May 18 that would provide greater safety, help with rising costs and allow women to choose appropriate healthcare. Information about each bill can be found at https://justfacts.votesmart.org — Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act, Active Shooter Alert Act of 2022, Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Protecting Our Kids Act, Assault Weapons Ban of 2022, Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022, Right to Contraception Act, Women's Health Protection Act of 2022.

In a meeting of the Amherst County Republican Committee as reported in The News and Advance on Aug. 26, Good stated climate change is a "hoax" and "fossil fuels are a wonderful thing”. In response to why he won’t reach across the aisle, he responded that the Democratic party is “an evil that must be defeated; it’s an evil that hates the country..."

Josh Throneburg is running against Bob Good and has challenged Good to debate. Good has not accepted the request. I believe Good knows he can’t defend his record and would prefer people not scrutinize his votes or ideas. Be an informed voter and check out Good’s record contrasted with what Josh Throneburg has to offer Virginians in the 5th District — https://joshforvirginia.com . Throneburg is clearly the candidate interested in “leading the fight for a better tomorrow with values of compassion and common sense."

GAYLE DALY

Lynchburg