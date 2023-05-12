According to the Virginia Commissioner of Revenue, there is a disabled veteran and surviving spouse real estate exemption which states, “The Commonwealth of Virginia exempts the real property of a disabled veteran from taxation, including the joint real property of husband and wife, when these two criteria are met: The veteran occupies the real property as his or her principal place of residence and he or she has been rated under federal law, by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or its successor agency, to have a 100% service-connected, permanent and total disability.” Invisible disabilities include chronic fatigue and pain as well as diabetes.

Knowing this, why then do some feel that it is right to personally attack not just a disabled veteran but also their spouse?

For the past four months, Mayor Reed has been under personal attack by some in social media and at council meetings because her husband is a 100% permanently disabled veteran. For this reason, the Reeds are not required to pay real estate taxes on their home. Colonel Reed’s physical sacrifice gives them that right. So for those who choose to attack a disabled veteran and his wife, it begs the question: why?

Perhaps you are upset that the mayor is trying to listen to all of the citizens who have expressed their concerns about the lower tax rate as was evidenced by the large turn outs at the four Budget and Brews sessions. Perhaps it is the fact that a woman received the largest number of votes compared to the two men, who also received the winning votes.

Whatever the reason is for the personal vendetta, our city is not the place for personal attacks on disabled veterans and their families. Come to think, I simply do not know of anywhere that is.

BETH WHITE

Lynchburg