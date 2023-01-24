Letter to the editor: Diversity, not division

We are all human and the City of Lynchburg is a great, diverse city. Stand together, not apart. Respect diversity, not division.

These words have been on a sign in front of my house since June 2020. It was mainly to highlight the City making Juneteenth a holiday, but I decided to keep it up. In 2014, after researching many cities in Virginia, I retired to Lynchburg. I chose Lynchburg for its affordability, diversity and moderate politics. Although I felt I got much more in a kind, caring and respectful community. Plus over the years, a renovated downtown with thriving independent businesses and restaurants; a fantastic Farmer's Market; the arts in Vector Space, Riverviews Artspace and The Academy Center for the Arts and many art galleries; wonderful doctors, nurses and Centra/Lynchburg General Hospital and The Pearson Cancer Center; a 27-acre farm in Lynchburg Grows; incredible trails and so much more.

Back in 2014 I also saw a video the City did by Pharrell Williams "Happy" (https://youtu.be/IeCDoWQCZR4). To see Mayor Michael Gillette and so many citizens taking part, it made me also think, I want to live there!

I was hopeful after this last City Council election that the new Council would build on the momentum that brought me and others to town. But I've been saddened by the partisan, divisive actions that they've taken, which are so at odds with Lynchburg's character. I believe that what most people want in their community and of their leaders especially is respectful collaboration, and kindness. I hope we see more of that from this Council. Lynchburg deserves it.

CAROL POMPER

Lynchburg