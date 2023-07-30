So first the two council members fight over diversity and how to bring a topic to council. Then the Lynchburg Republicans censure one of them.

Then the "old" and "new" Republicans fight over who is the real group, while one group votes to reverse the censure.

Then our right-wing U.S. Representative weighs in for some reason not well-articulated against the mayor and vice mayor because his favored choice did not prevail.

Not sure what the recall process entails for all three of these Republicans, but they need to start governing, not playing political games before we find out. There are plenty of real issues, not the least of which is Bob Good thinking a government shutdown is a good idea.

These people were elected. We should consider removing them by election, if not recall.

WILLIAM CONNOR

Lynchburg