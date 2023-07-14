I have read Councilman [Martin] Misjuns' resolution and the pertinent part of the city's Human Resources Manual.

If there are problems with personnel management, hiring, etc., councilman Misjuns should address his concerns with the city manager not by assuming his role as though his is the only voice. Talking down to those we hire will never improve the workforce.

This resolution smells of political interference or a disguised attempt to impose a right-wing agenda. Lynchburg deserves a city that encourages diversity of people hired to match the population.

If councilman Misjun wants to run city administration, he should apply for a job. Lynchburg is not perfect and could certainly improve, but divisive resolutions are not a solution. My family has watched Lynchburg improve for 55-plus years and expect more improvements to come.

WILLIAM CONNER

Lynchburg