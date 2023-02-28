So [U.S. Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to seek a “dee-vorce” of red states from the United States.

First, someone should offer MTG a refresher U.S. History course, 1850-1880. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t pretty.

I would advise on a trial separation instead. Let those red states take a break from blue state tax dollars they’ve grown so accustomed to. Let them post “GoFundMe” pages for quality water and air or natural disaster management. I’m sure their doctors and hospitals will gladly treat the sick and elderly using state funds. Perhaps other foreign countries will lend a financial hand to Georgia and Florida in exchange for a quid pro quo.

Ask any Brit today about how well “Brexit” is going and they would gladly wish they had tried a trial separation. It would be best to seek arbitration. Wait, isn’t that Congress’s job?

KELLY WARD

Lynchburg